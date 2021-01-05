MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.49

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.49 and traded as high as $47.24. MetLife shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 7,224,678 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 496,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 21.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

