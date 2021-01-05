Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

About Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF)

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.