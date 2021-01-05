Michael Halstead Sells 16,160 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 769,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,449. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

