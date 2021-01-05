Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.00

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 265366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Morris purchased 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,376.96 ($33,155.16). Also, insider Frank Hanna sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £36,080 ($47,138.75).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

