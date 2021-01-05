Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $235.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $217.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

