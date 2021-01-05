MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 325,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 386,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MICT by 3,622.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MICT during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MICT during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

