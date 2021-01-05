Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 5.9%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 462,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 259,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

