Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $401.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 159,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

