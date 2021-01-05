Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 8.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 823,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 534,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$324.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

