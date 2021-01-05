MIR COIN (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $360,077.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $360,077.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00306475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00510152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00270269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018126 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

