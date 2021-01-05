Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $310.70 or 0.00910221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $3,183.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,845 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

