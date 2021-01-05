Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 344,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 277,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $490.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

