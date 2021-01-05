(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MKGAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Pareto Securities raised (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 on Tuesday. (MKGAY) has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

About (MKGAY)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

