Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Achieves $10.75 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $1.61 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.