Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of MC stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,715 shares of company stock worth $1,750,742 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 39.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

