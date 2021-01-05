Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.15

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $280.15 and traded as low as $262.00. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 1,393,705 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

