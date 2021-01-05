Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 288,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.