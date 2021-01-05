Morgan Stanley Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

