Morgan Stanley Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $387,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,846,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

