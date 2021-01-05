Morgan Stanley Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

