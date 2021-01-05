Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

