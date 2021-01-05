Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Primo Water worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

