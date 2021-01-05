Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of InMode worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in InMode by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

