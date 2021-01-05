Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 1,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

About Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

