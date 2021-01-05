Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

MOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

