MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,636,161 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

