Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 1.7%

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 420.06 ($5.49). Approximately 30,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 99,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.19. The stock has a market cap of £86.23 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) Company Profile (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

