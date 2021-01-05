M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,859,474 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The company has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.