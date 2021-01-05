M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 132,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

