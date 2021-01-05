M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $125.77. 527,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,232,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $383.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

