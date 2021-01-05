M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. 88,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

