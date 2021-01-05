M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 278,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $415.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

