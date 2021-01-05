M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

