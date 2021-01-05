M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 336,540 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,674,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 294,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,897. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

