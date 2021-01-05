M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.89. 705,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.