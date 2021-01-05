M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

