MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €143.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €211.50 ($248.82) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €206.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

