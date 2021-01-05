Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $64.76 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,409,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,554. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.