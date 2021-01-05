Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,222. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $232.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

