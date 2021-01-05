Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 6.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.21. 5,126,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,204,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 304.3% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 12.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

