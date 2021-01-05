MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MVPT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. MVP has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76.

Get MVP alerts:

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.