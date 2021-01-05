MyWish (WISH) Reaches Market Cap of $326,141.65

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $326,141.65 and $6.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

