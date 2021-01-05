National Bank Financial Increases Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

SBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SBB stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. 368,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,890. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.57. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52.

About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.