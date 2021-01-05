National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCMI. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NCMI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 600.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

