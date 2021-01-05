NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

