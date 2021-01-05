NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $284.25 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $284.25 million and $36.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

