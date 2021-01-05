Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $8.36 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,301,414 coins and its circulating supply is 16,879,260 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.