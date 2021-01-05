Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 2,015,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,611,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

