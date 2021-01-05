Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.53 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $370,404.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,211.70 or 0.99930663 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010913 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00078429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

