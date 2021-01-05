Netkoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Netkoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $153,268.37 and $2,403.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Netkoin

NTK is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.